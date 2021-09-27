Northwood man accused of high-speed chase to stand trial

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County man is pleading not guilty to leading law enforcement on a drunken, high-speed chase.

Jalin Jamaal Davis, 23 of Northwood, was arrested on August 21, 2021 and charged with eluding and OWI.

Authorities say Davis was seen driving north on Highway 65 around 8:20 pm when he crossed the center line, went into the ditch, and kept going until he almost hit a parked deputy’s patrol car. That started a pursuit where law enforcement says Davis went over 85 miles per hour before Davis pulled in and parked at a home on the corner of 3rd Avenue South and 14th Street South in Northwood.

A deputy says Davis was handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol car, but got his hands in front of him and escaped the vehicle. The deputy says Davis tried to slowly run away but was recaptured. Court documents state a breath test showed Davis had a blood alcohol content of .239, nearly three times the legal limit.

His trial is scheduled to start on December 8 in Worth County District Court.