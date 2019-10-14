Northwood looking to brink back ice skating rink

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - It's a winter tradition that some resident would like to see make a return. The city council discussed plans to create a skating wink this winter.

Mayor Doug Mohele said the city plans to make the basketball courts available to be turned into a rink. They would plug up the drain under the courts and provide the water for the ice. He also said a group of local residents would be responsible for maintaining the ice once it is frozen in place.

The city did have a rink near the swimming pool and also at the basketball court a few years ago, but stopped after a lack of interest. The mayor says city hall has received a few phone calls from residents who want to bring back the skating rink this winter.

Also discussed in the council meeting were possible changes to the city's snow removal ordinance. Last winter's record snows made it difficult for emergency vehicles to navigate through the streets.