Clear

Northwood looking to brink back ice skating rink

The city council talked about options for having a place where residents can skate.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 10:17 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - It's a winter tradition that some resident would like to see make a return.  The city council discussed plans to create a skating wink this winter.  

Mayor Doug Mohele said the city plans to make the basketball courts available to be turned into a rink.  They would plug up the drain under the courts and provide the water for the ice.  He also said a group of local residents would be responsible for maintaining the ice once it is frozen in place.

The city did have a rink near the swimming pool and also at the basketball court a few years ago, but stopped after a lack of interest.  The mayor says city hall has received a few phone calls from residents who want to bring back the skating rink this winter.

Also discussed in the council meeting were possible changes to the city's snow removal ordinance.  Last winter's record snows made it difficult for emergency vehicles to navigate through the streets.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Warmer weather is set to return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking recent progress on corn and soybean crops

Image

Successful weekend in Austin

Image

Tuesday's StormTeam 3 Weather forecast

Image

Kavars trial set to begin Tuesday

Image

Child's show tackles tough issues

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/14

Image

"Take Back Our Street" group forms

Image

Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day?

Image

Community skating rink in Northwood?

Image

Pub robbery in Rake

Community Events