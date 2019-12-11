Northwood company makes large Toys For Tots donation

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - The spirit of giving is alive and well at one North Iowa company. Employees with TruStile Doors have been collecting toys for Toys For Tots. This year they donated nearly $2,000 worth of toys to the organization.
This is the fourth year they have been gathering and donating the toys to Toys For Tots. Each year, the employees try to top the previous year's amount.
Representatives from Toys For Tots showed up with their van and workers at TruStile went back and forth from the office to load up the van with the toys.
