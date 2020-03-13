Northwood-Kensett students on Spain trip returning home

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A Spring Break trip for a group of North Iowa high school students is being cut short due to the coronavirus.

Students and chaperones with a Spanish class at Northwood-Kensett High School were on a trip to Spain this week. However, with the issuance of President Trump's air travel restrictions from Europe taking effect Friday, the decision was made to fly back early to the U.S.

Dan Block's son Thomas is part of that group.

"When the President announced the travel restriction, maybe 3 hours or so later, I got a phone call later that EF [Tours] was working on it. By the time I woke up this morning, the plan was in place. I think this is pretty prompt action."

Despite the halt, he says it can serve as a teaching lesson.

"If they get out of a couple days there but learn a lesson on evacuation, that's money well spent too."

The students are expected to fly in to Minneapolis tomorrow. According to a post on the district's Facebook page Thursday, all students are in good spirits.