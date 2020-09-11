Northwood-Kensett releases statement on school poster, hopes it can be 'opportunity for growth and learning'

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A north Iowa school is hoping a poster for its volleyball team can be seen as a way to bring the community together during a time of social justice protests around the country.

Northwood-Kensett schools issued a statement Friday about a poster of its volleyball team that was shared widely on social media.

The poster, with the volleyball team standing next to law enforcement, reads: "Back the Blue - Whatever it Takes."

The school said the mantra for the team this season is "whatever it takes."

"While not the organizers of the project, the Northwood-Kensett district recognizes that some may perceive this as insensitive given the environment we are in as a country. Although our law enforcement are held in the highest regard in our communities, we also recognize the value of the social justice movement and what it means to so many," the school said. "We hope that this incident can be viewed as an opportunity for growth and learning for all involved. As the superintendent, ultimately it is my responsibility to ensure oversight of projects involving our athletes and students. We will work collaboratively with all involved to examine our procedures and improve going forward. At the end of the day, we are all Vikings. Let’s use this situation to grow stronger together."

A Facebook post that has been shared nearly two thousand times as of Friday said the money from the poster was going to be used for post-prom. Those posters are now not allowed to be sold, the post said.