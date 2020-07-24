Northwestern Steakhouse awarded key to the city

MASON CITY, Iowa - They're known for their juicy steaks and down home charm, now one Mason City restaurant is receiving quite the honor.

Northwestern Steakhouse has been awarded a key to the city by Mayor Bill Schickel. The River City staple has been serving up prime cuts of beef since 1920. The eatery survived the Great Depression, World War II and the Great Recession.

While the coronavirus has been tough on the business, owner Bill Papouchis says his loyal customers are helping him get through.

"I just try to keep everything the same the way we used to do it and it's worked out really well. I think that's why people come back because the consistency of the food is the same from the last time that they were here," said Papouchis.

The restaurant is keeping the dining room closed because of COVID-19, but they are still offering curbside pickup.