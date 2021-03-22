Northwestern Iowa man charged in fatal UTV crash

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a northwestern Iowa man with two counts of vehicular homicide in the death of a woman who was a passenger on the utility vehicle he was driving when it crashed.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 48-year-old Christopher Bosma of Lake Park is charged with vehicular homicide when driving intoxicated and vehicular homicide due to reckless driving in the July death of 34-year-old Kelsie Sturm of Lake Park.

Investigators say Bosma was participating in a UTV poker ride that involved bar hopping in several towns on the day of the crash and that he had consumed eight or nine drinks before the crash.