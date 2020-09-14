Clear

NW Rochester neighborhood residents concerned about speeding after dog hit by vehicle

Danielle David's dog Louie escaped from her elderly father and was hit outside her home on 9th Street NW in early September.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester City Council is in the process of discussing if speed limits on some minor roads should be lowered from 30 to 25 or even 20 miles per hour.

Whether it's lower speeds, a speed bump, or some stop signs, neighbors in the Quarry Hill Park area hope something will be done to slow down traffic in their neighborhood.

Danielle David's dog Louie escaped from her elderly father and was hit outside her home on 9th Street NW in early September. Whoever struck the dog didn't stop, but some neighbors did. No one saw the car hit the dog, but residents can't help but wonder that whoever is responsible was driving faster than the posted speed limit of 30 miles per hour.

According to the people who live there, around 9 at night, traffic picks up from people speeding to and from the Quarry Hill Park parking lot up the street. They wonder if the lot should be blocked off during afterhours.

David has livd on 9th Street for roughly 20 years, and says speeding is a long time issue. "There's not just a lot of animals on this street, but there's a lot of children so we really need to be vigilant and slow down and watch for small children and animals especially," she says.

The neighbors may take measures into their own hands and post some anti-speeding signs in their yards. They aren't sure if a decreased speed limit would help the situation without enforcement measures.

