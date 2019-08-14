ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a northwest Iowa sheriff's deputy has died following a crash in her patrol vehicle.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Department says Deputy Stephanie Schreurs died Tuesday afternoon. She was injured Friday morning when her sport utility vehicle ran off a road while entering a sharp curve. The SUV ran into a ditch, vaulted over a private driveway and rolled, coming to rest on the driver's side.
She was flown to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital.
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Officials say Schreurs was a 24-year-old veteran of the department.
Related Content
- Northwest Iowa sheriff's deputy dies after crash
- Propane explosion in northwest Iowa
- Woman dies after being struck by train in northwest Iowa
- Authorities: Man died when tractor rolled in northwest Iowa
- 4-year-old boy hit on rural northwest Iowa road dies
- Man dies after tractor rolls over him in northwest Iowa
- Heavy rain hits central and northwest Iowa
- Iowa sheriff asks deputy to ticket him for traffic violation
- Mason City man dies after crashing into Sheriff's Deputy vehicle on I-35
- Sheriff's office says teen worker died in Iowa farm accident
Scroll for more content...