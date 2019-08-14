Clear
Northwest Iowa sheriff's deputy dies after crash

Authorities say a northwest Iowa sheriff's deputy has died following a crash in her patrol vehicle.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 8:43 AM

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a northwest Iowa sheriff's deputy has died following a crash in her patrol vehicle.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Department says Deputy Stephanie Schreurs died Tuesday afternoon. She was injured Friday morning when her sport utility vehicle ran off a road while entering a sharp curve. The SUV ran into a ditch, vaulted over a private driveway and rolled, coming to rest on the driver's side.

She was flown to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Officials say Schreurs was a 24-year-old veteran of the department.

