EMMETSBURG, Iowa - A man pleads guilty and is sentenced Friday in a northern Iowa beating death.

Allan Michael Dean Schwidder, 30 of Lake Park, has entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder in the July 19, 2020, killing of Rollin J. Bontrager. He has been ordered to spend up to 50 years in prison.

Bontrager's body was pulled from Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven, on July 22, 2020. Law enforcement says Schwidder beat Bontrager to death with a pair of bolt cutters.