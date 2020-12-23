Northwest Iowa homicide under investigation

LAKE PARK, Iowa – An investigation is underway into a homicide in northwest Iowa.

The Lake Park Police Department says it got a 911 call around 11:30 am Tuesday about a possible murder in the 100 block of Maple Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene to find a dead woman inside a home. Lake Park police, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, the Dickinson County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are treating this death as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Lake Park Police Department at 712-336-2525, or the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at 712-336-2793.