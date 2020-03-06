Northwest Iowa collision with semi kills 2 in pickup

SPENCER, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa collision with a semitrailer has fatally injured two people in a pickup truck.
The crash occurred a little before 1:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 71 on the north end of Spencer.
Authorities say the northbound pickup halted at a stop sign and then turned left into the path of the southbound semi.
The couple in the pickup have been identified as 85-year-old Patricia Juber and 86-year-old Harvey Juber.
They lived in Melvin. The semi driver and his passenger weren't injured.
