Clear

Northern Minnesota man sentenced for assaulting an Olmsted County deputy

Accused of pushing the deputy down a flight of stairs.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 4:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Pushing an Olmsted County deputy down the stairs results in probation for a northern Minnesota man.

Tyler Farris Noreen, 20 of Brook Park, pleaded guilty to 4th degree assault on a peace officer and fleeing a peace officer for a July 13 incident in Stewartville. Noreen was pulled over for driving with an expired registration and refused to obey the deputy’s commands.

Noreen tried to eterd a home and the deputy shot Noreen with a Taser. Court documents say Noreen pulled out the Taser probes and pushed the deputy down a flight of stairs.

He was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation and must either pay a $400 fine or do 40 hours of community work service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
The first day of fall will be a grand one.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Albert Lea applying for Main Street Program

Image

Vaping Presentation

Image

Falls Prevention Awareness Day

Image

New tech club for girls in Rochester

Image

Vikings activity center one step closer

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Storms could become severe Tuesday night

Image

Electric cars and going green

Image

Weather forecast 9/22

Image

Rochester Public Library closed Monday due to water leak

Community Events