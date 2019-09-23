Northern Minnesota man sentenced for assaulting an Olmsted County deputy

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Pushing an Olmsted County deputy down the stairs results in probation for a northern Minnesota man.
Tyler Farris Noreen, 20 of Brook Park, pleaded guilty to 4th degree assault on a peace officer and fleeing a peace officer for a July 13 incident in Stewartville. Noreen was pulled over for driving with an expired registration and refused to obey the deputy’s commands.
Noreen tried to eterd a home and the deputy shot Noreen with a Taser. Court documents say Noreen pulled out the Taser probes and pushed the deputy down a flight of stairs.
He was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation and must either pay a $400 fine or do 40 hours of community work service.
