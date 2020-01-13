Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Northern Minnesota county has plan if snowplow drivers strike

With snow expected in some areas, the county says it is prepared to have public works supervisors and other staff who are licensed to operate snowplows do the plowing if needed.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 1:28 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Union snowplow drivers in northeastern Minnesota’s St. Louis County could go on strike as early as midnight Tuesday.

With snow expected in some areas, the county says it is prepared to have public works supervisors and other staff who are licensed to operate snowplows do the plowing if needed.

The county is responsible for 3,000 miles of roads, and will prioritize the roadways with the most traffic. The union won't say when or if its members will go on strike.

The union rejected the county's final contract offer on Saturday over issues involving healthcare and accrued sick leave.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 12°
Snow chances through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Salvation army Head to Toes Campaign

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Outlining our snow chances through the week

Image

Sean Weather 1/12

Image

Ice fishing for Ducks Unlimited

Image

North Iowa music icons to be inducted into hall of fame

Image

Technovation program kick off

Image

Playing outdoors; curling like it's meant to be played

Image

Making Rochester community more dementia friendly

Community Events