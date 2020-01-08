Clear

Northern Minnesota county bans refugee resettlements

A northern Minnesota county has banned resettlement of refugees within its boundaries, becoming the first in the state and the second in the nation to do so.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 5:49 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

A northern Minnesota county has banned resettlement of refugees within its boundaries, becoming the first in the state and the second in the nation to do so.

The Beltrami County board of commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday night to deny consent to refugee resettlement.

The move is allowed local governments under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

However, the move will have little practical effect as no refugees have been resettled in Beltrami County in the past five years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -7°
Rochester
Clear
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -1°
Dangerous cold to warmer air
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Statue on domestic violence in Minnesota

Image

Studying the impact of vaping on zebrafish

Image

Parks and trails legacy grant

Image

National Dog Training Month

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday's Big Warm Up

Image

Ciola named interim coach at Austin

Image

Tuesday highlights

Image

Connor Mylymok selects Alaska Fairbanks

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/7

Community Events