Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Northern Lights homeless shelters on quarantine

While the quarantine for both shelters is expected to run until next Tuesday, staffers are making sure that contact is kept to a minimum

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 3:45 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless is taking steps to keep their guests safe.

Both the men's and women's shelters are under quarantine, and will not be taking in any new check-ins at this time. The decision comes amidst an increase in positive coronavirus cases in Cerro Gordo County.

Inside both shelters, Executive Director Jeannie Kingery says clients are required to wear masks in the communal living spaces, and staffers are also wearing masks, as well as gloves.

"Clients are only allowed in the community living area, in the kitchen cooking, there can only be one family in there at a time. When they're done, they cook, they clean up, they move back into their rooms, and the next family comes out."

"They can go out if they need groceries or anything for emergencies, but we're trying to limit their contact since we're full right now. It could easily blow up into a big mess."

Fortunately, Kingery says there have not been any positive cases of COVID-19 at either shelter, and she wants to make sure that doesn't change.

"We have people with some severe health issues that are at very high risk if they get it, and we also have tiny children, like two week-old babies. It's really important that we try to take as many precautionary measures as we can."

Kingery says the status of the quarantine is expected to be re-evaluated next Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 51803

Reported Deaths: 1616
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin16506807
Ramsey6347254
Dakota3537102
Anoka3050112
Stearns273419
Nobles17286
Washington170041
Olmsted152521
Scott119811
Mower10522
Rice9538
Blue Earth7744
Wright7225
Clay70739
Carver6842
Kandiyohi6471
Sherburne5715
Todd4112
Lyon4093
Freeborn3421
St. Louis33117
Steele3111
Watonwan2920
Benton2883
Nicollet27013
Winona22116
Martin1935
Le Sueur1851
Unassigned18040
Crow Wing16112
Cottonwood1590
Goodhue1598
Beltrami1570
Chisago1561
Otter Tail1492
Pipestone1368
Pine1220
Itasca12012
Dodge1180
Murray1181
McLeod1160
Carlton1150
Douglas1150
Polk1153
Waseca1150
Becker1110
Isanti1010
Chippewa901
Meeker812
Morrison791
Faribault760
Sibley742
Brown722
Wabasha660
Jackson640
Pennington631
Rock620
Koochiching583
Fillmore550
Lincoln530
Renville534
Mille Lacs503
Swift501
Cass432
Yellow Medicine420
Grant411
Roseau410
Pope350
Houston340
Redwood300
Norman290
Aitkin250
Marshall250
Wilkin243
Kanabec231
Big Stone210
Hubbard200
Wadena200
Mahnomen181
Clearwater150
Stevens150
Lake140
Red Lake100
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 42584

Reported Deaths: 835
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9109193
Woodbury356947
Black Hawk286862
Linn185187
Buena Vista177612
Johnson176612
Dallas167434
Scott149111
Dubuque136826
Marshall131023
Story105511
Pottawattamie104919
Wapello79631
Muscatine77246
Crawford6993
Webster6545
Sioux5631
Cerro Gordo55216
Tama52129
Warren4741
Jasper43923
Wright4311
Plymouth4168
Louisa37313
Dickinson3594
Washington2809
Clinton2432
Hamilton2261
Boone2181
Franklin1733
Carroll1681
Bremer1667
Clay1661
Clarke1613
Allamakee1464
Emmet1451
Hardin1380
Marion1370
Shelby1350
Mahaska13217
Des Moines1312
Jackson1260
Poweshiek1238
Guthrie1225
Benton1171
Pocahontas1121
Jones1111
Cedar1091
Hancock1052
Henry1053
Butler992
Cherokee961
Floyd952
Taylor930
Buchanan911
Lyon900
Madison872
Monona870
Harrison840
Clayton823
Humboldt821
Delaware791
Iowa771
Lee772
Sac760
Calhoun752
Mitchell750
Osceola750
Kossuth720
Fayette710
Jefferson710
Mills710
Winneshiek711
Winnebago690
Grundy651
Monroe657
Palo Alto640
Union641
Page560
Worth510
Davis481
Chickasaw470
Howard470
Lucas404
Montgomery382
Cass370
Greene370
Appanoose363
Ida280
Keokuk271
Audubon251
Van Buren241
Fremont230
Ringgold211
Adair200
Decatur170
Wayne141
Adams130
Unassigned20
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
A pleasant, mainly quiet week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What to do with those packets of mystery seeds?

Image

Central Springs, Newman Catholic softball teams fall in state quarterfinals

Image

Honkers fall to Waterloo

Image

Bruins main camp gets underway

Image

Ordinance on Public Gatherings

Image

People flock to the Hancock County Fair

Image

Family members designated as essential caregivers to get acccess

Image

Mayor Norton Reflects on Pandemic

Image

Where is the beef? Getting more beef to families that need it

Image

Seans Weather 7/28

Community Events