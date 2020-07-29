Northern Lights homeless shelters on quarantine

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless is taking steps to keep their guests safe.

Both the men's and women's shelters are under quarantine, and will not be taking in any new check-ins at this time. The decision comes amidst an increase in positive coronavirus cases in Cerro Gordo County.

Inside both shelters, Executive Director Jeannie Kingery says clients are required to wear masks in the communal living spaces, and staffers are also wearing masks, as well as gloves.

"Clients are only allowed in the community living area, in the kitchen cooking, there can only be one family in there at a time. When they're done, they cook, they clean up, they move back into their rooms, and the next family comes out."

"They can go out if they need groceries or anything for emergencies, but we're trying to limit their contact since we're full right now. It could easily blow up into a big mess."

Fortunately, Kingery says there have not been any positive cases of COVID-19 at either shelter, and she wants to make sure that doesn't change.

"We have people with some severe health issues that are at very high risk if they get it, and we also have tiny children, like two week-old babies. It's really important that we try to take as many precautionary measures as we can."

Kingery says the status of the quarantine is expected to be re-evaluated next Tuesday.