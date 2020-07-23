Northern Lights homeless shelters asking for masks

MASON CITY, Iowa - More and more businesses are requiring people to wear masks indoors, including some cities and states like Minnesota.

But not everyone has access to a mask, and the Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless is now calling on residents to donate masks for homeless children, as well as those who are temporarily staying at the shelters.

At both the women's and men's shelters, masks are required in the community living area, and at the moment, there are 11 kids at the shelter. The masks that had been donated fit adults, but not that fit kids. Within a day after posting a request on social media, a local donor stepped up, making masks with kid-friendly designs featuring dinosaurs, crayons and bees.

"I've also formed a relationship with a representative of Hanes Corporation, and she sent me an email yesterday that they're sending us 2,000 masks."

Shelter Executive Director Jeannie Kingery is thankful for those who have stepped up so far. She says more face coverings are needed as people transition out of the shelter, and that there's a bit of a waiting list for people needing a place to stay.

"It makes me feel good that we have the protective equipment here. I think it's really important, especially right now."

If you have masks you want to donate, please send them to:

Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless

202 1st Street NW

Mason City, Iowa 50401