Northern Lights Shelter For The Homeless celebrates 20 years of success

MASON CITY, Iowa - A homeless shelter celebrates 20 years of making lives better.

Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless took some time out from helping others to celebrate their success. Over the last two decades, they have expanded into four facilities helping not just homeless men, but women, children and veterans as well.

Jeannie Kingery, the executive director for Northern Lights, says they rely on the generosity of the public to keep helping the homeless.

She also says they do more than just provide a place to sleep at night, but they also give homeless people the tools to succeed independently.