Northern Lights Festival is coming to Rochester this December

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This December, Rochester is welcoming the North's largest indoor light park!

The Mayo Civic Center will be holding the Northern Lights Festival for the first time from Dec. 2-19 with a Christmas concert on Dec. 17.

The festival will be more than 25,000 square feet of indoor lights.

The light park is self-guided with immersive experiences and interactive elements.

Founder of the Northern Lights Festival Mitch Reaume said he envisions making Rochester the winter capital of the upper midwest.

Although, with the fun of an indoor winter wonderland come some concerns about how to keep the community safe and healthy.

"Everyone's safety is important to us, so whatever the state and additionally Rochester and Civic Center guidelines will be, is how we'll be running things here," said Reaume. "This is our second year doing events during COVID and unfortunately it's still a role in all of our lives. So, we've kind of figured out you know you get your plan A through Q. The nice thing about having a 25,000 square foot space is that there's lots of room to distance. There's lots of room for everyone to feel safe and experience something special and unique."