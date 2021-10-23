Northern Lights Festival postponed

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Rochester winter event is the next victim of national supply chain issues. The Northern Lights Festival show was supposed to be held at Mayo Civic Center in December. Supply chain challenges are forcing it to be postponed another year.

According to the organizer of the Northern Lights Festival Mitch Reaume, the delivery of key components for the light park is not guaranteed to arrive in time. Richard Wood was looking forward to attending the festival this year. He's disappointed that he will have to wait another year but the show's cancelation doesn't surprise him.

"It's going on all over the country and all over the world. There's a shortage of many things so I suppose it hit here too," explains Wood.

Just like Wood, Arnes Habibovic thinks it's a shame the show couldn't go on this year.

"It's just unfortunate that we can't take our family to another event here in the neighborhood," says Habibovic.

Although the light park is canceled, Northern Lights Festival Christmas Concert is still on for December 17.

the Minnesota Christmas Market on November 13th at Mayo Civic Center is also still happening.

Anyone who purchased tickets to the Northern Lights Festival Park will receive a full refund.