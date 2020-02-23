Northern Iowa stays perfect at home with 64-52 win

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Austin Phyfe had 17 points, 18 rebounds and five assists to help lift Northern Iowa to a 64-52 win over Southern Illinois, the Panthers' 15th consecutive home victory.
The Panthers have a one-game lead over Loyola Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference with two games remaining. Isaiah Brown added 15 points for Northern Iowa.
Southern Illinois led 34-26 at halftime but scored a season-low 18 points in the second half when Northern Iowa used a 20-0 run to take control at 60-43 with four minutes left.
Barret Benson had 11 points for the Salukis as did Eric McGill.
