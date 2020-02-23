Clear

Northern Iowa stays perfect at home with 64-52 win

Austin Phyfe had 17 points, 18 rebounds and five assists to help lift Northern Iowa to a 64-52 win over Southern Illinois, the Panthers' 15th consecutive home victory.

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 6:36 PM

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Austin Phyfe had 17 points, 18 rebounds and five assists to help lift Northern Iowa to a 64-52 win over Southern Illinois, the Panthers' 15th consecutive home victory.

The Panthers have a one-game lead over Loyola Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference with two games remaining. Isaiah Brown added 15 points for Northern Iowa.

Southern Illinois led 34-26 at halftime but scored a season-low 18 points in the second half when Northern Iowa used a 20-0 run to take control at 60-43 with four minutes left.

Barret Benson had 11 points for the Salukis as did Eric McGill.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Beautiful Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Section boy's hockey highlights from Saturday

Image

Sean 2/22 2

Image

Section 1A wrestling finals

Image

Rochester Salvation Army thanks community

Image

Section 1AA wrestling finals

Image

Recognizing law enforcement on Arik Matson Day

Image

Section 1AAA wrestling finals

Image

Sean Weather 2/22

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Hayfield High School Donkey Basketball

Community Events