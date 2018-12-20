Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Northern Iowa continues slide with loss to Grand Canyon

A.J. Green hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points for the Panthers (4-7).

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 10:19 AM

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Alessandro Lever scored 17 points and Grand Canyon won its first non-conference road game in three years by closing out Northern Iowa, 73-62 on Wednesday night.

Coming off a bad loss at Texas, the Lopes abandoned 3-point range, where they were just 6 of 25, and attacked the basket for a flurry of dunks, layups and free throws.

Lever attacked the basket and drew a fifth foul from Shandon Goldman, then attacked again to earn two free throws that put Grand Canyon up, 62-54 with 3:45 left. Tim Finke attacked the basket to draw two free throws, then made an acrobatic steal to set up a fast-break basket by Gerard Martin that put the game away.

The Lopes (6-5) held Northern Iowa to just two points over a 10-minute stretch of the first half to take a 21-9 lead, then scored 24 points over the final 6:40 to seal the win.

A.J. Green hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points for the Panthers (4-7).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
There will be a rain snow mix returning for the morning with clouds for the afternoon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Cup of Joe with the Chief

Image

Santa Brede come to town

Image

Investigation at LeRoy-Ostrander Schools

Image

Cops for Kids at Christmas

Image

RTTC Tournament

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Community Events