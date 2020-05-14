Northern Hills reopens giving golfers a much needed escape

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City golfers now have another course they can go to for a breath of fresh air and exercise. Northern Hills reopened on Wednesday, but clouds and wind were not enough to keep golfers from teeing it up on one of the Rochester favorites.

“We saw it was opening today. We’ve been to the other courses quite a few times so decided to go to this one today.”

Although he is keeping up with his online studies, Century freshman, Jake Shamblin, finds himself with quite a bit of free time these days. He is spending that tie on the Rochester fairways.

Northern Hills was able to reopen Wednesday allowing golfer Michael Eggert the chance to work on his game closer to home.

“We golfed Eastwood not too long ago. This is closer so everything looks good, feels good, swing feels go so yeah, it’s good that it’s open again.”

While golfers now have one more place to hit the links, there are stringent rules in place they must follow to keep players safe. Golfers say the regulations do have an impact on the game.

“(It) changes a little bit,” Eggert said. “One person per cart – that’s fine. It gets you out to walk more though so exercise social distancing – just have a good time with it.”

“The main thing is just not touching the flagstick or high fives or anything. It’s not that much different,” Shamblin added.

Sports are an escape allowing us to put aside the stresses of life and relax for a change. For Eggert, the reopening of Northern Hills is an opportunity to chat, vent, laugh, and open a much-needed release valve.

“Being furloughed the last couple of weeks you just get out, stretch your legs, and be with people. Just got to get out of the house. There’s only so much laundry and cleaning you can do.”

Hadley Creek is the only Rochester municipal course to not open yet. It will reopen on Friday, though the First Tee youth program is still suspended until further notice.

To view the guidelines for golfers from Rochester Parks & Recreation, click here.