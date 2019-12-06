Clear

Northeastern Iowa school worker accused of sex with student

An information technology employee at a northeastern Iowa public school district has been arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 12:51 PM
Posted By: By The Associated Press

Cedar Rapids television station KCRG says 29-year-old Joshua Brown turned himself in to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. He’s been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Investigators say Brown was a seven-year employee of Starmont Community School District in Arlington and had a two-month sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

A message left Friday for someone listed on a handwritten court document as Brown's attorney was not immediately returned.

