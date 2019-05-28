Northeast Iowan sentenced for dealing heroin

DECORAH, Iowa – Nearly two years after a drug bust, a northeast Iowa man is finally sentenced for dealing heroin.

Jacob Allen Swearingen, 23 of Westgate, was given two to five years of probation Tuesday and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

He was charged after a Winneshiek County drug bust in June 2017 but wasn’t arrested until he was picked up on an outstanding warrant in Linn County in November 2018. Swearingen eventually pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver heroin.