Northeast Iowa woman's death listed as a homicide

Authorities have ruled the death of a northeast Iowa woman was a homicide.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 10:43 AM

Delaware County authorities initially reported that 39-year-old Amy Mullis had been fatally injured in a fall Nov. 10 at her farm about 4 miles (7 kilometers) northwest of Earlville. The Iowa Public Safety Department said in a news release Friday that Todd Mullis had called 911 and said no one had seen what happened — that her death was unattended.

The department says an autopsy report has since listed the manner of her death as homicide.

No arrests have been reported.

Clouds will take their time to exit with some very cold air right behind.
Community Events