EARLVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have ruled the death of a northeast Iowa woman was a homicide.
Delaware County authorities initially reported that 39-year-old Amy Mullis had been fatally injured in a fall Nov. 10 at her farm about 4 miles (7 kilometers) northwest of Earlville. The Iowa Public Safety Department said in a news release Friday that Todd Mullis had called 911 and said no one had seen what happened — that her death was unattended.
The department says an autopsy report has since listed the manner of her death as homicide.
No arrests have been reported.
Related Content
- Northeast Iowa woman's death listed as a homicide
- Child's death under investigation in northeast Iowa
- River warning in northeast Iowa
- Manure spill in northeast Iowa
- Northeast Iowa woman pleads not guilty to child endangerment
- Iowa man's death ruled a homicide; no arrests reported
- Man goes missing in northeast Iowa
- Head-on collision in Northeast Iowa
- Murder charge filed against northeast Iowa man
- School evacuated after northeast Iowa fire
Scroll for more content...