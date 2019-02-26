Northeast Iowa woman sentenced for check forgery

DECORAH, Iowa – Stealing checks from a trucking company results in probation and a fine for a northeast Iowa woman.

Lisa Diana Schroeder, 38 of Waucoma, was accused of taking the checks, forging them, and then cashing them at a bank in Calmar between July and September of 2018. Authorities say the checks totaled $4,900.95.

Schroeder pleaded guilty to six counts of forgery and one count of 2nd degree theft and has been sentenced to two to five years of probation. Schroeder must also pay $875 in law enforcement surcharges.