Northeast Iowa woman identified as victim of fatal fall in state park

BELLEVUE, Iowa – A 36-year-old woman from Zwingle has been identified as the person who fell to their death at Bellevue State Park.

Authorities say Iris Merfeld was visiting an overlook called “Pulpit Rock” early Saturday when she fell an estimated 150 feet to the rocks below. Merfeld was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say no foul play is suspected but that alcohol may have played a role in Merfeld’s death.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources was assisted with this incident by the Jackson County Sheriff, Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue Fire Department, and Maquoketa Police Department.