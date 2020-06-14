Northeast Iowa woman has patriotic gifts for law enforcement

DECORAH, Iowa – A Winneshiek County woman has presented a patriotic present to some Northeast Iowa law enforcers.

Anna-Britt Lien of Castalia created personalized wooden American flags for the Winneshiek County sheriff, each deputy, and the Calmar Police Chief. A graduate of South Winneshiek High School and currently a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, the Sheriff’s Office says Lien has given them several other donations as well.

“We thank Anna-Britt for her dedication and service to her community and country,” says a press release from the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you Private Anna-Britt, and best of luck to you! You have a bright future ahead of you!”