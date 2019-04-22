Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Northeast Iowa woman gets life in prison for death of her baby

Alicia Rios Alicia Rios

Five-month-old girl died of a skull fracture.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 5:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) — A northeast Iowa woman has entered a plea in the 2018 death of her infant daughter and will spend the rest of her life in prison.

29-year-old Alicia Marie Rios, of Elgin, entered an Alford plea to first-degree murder during a hearing Monday morning in Fayette County District court in West Union.

Rios didn't admit guilt but acknowledged the plea was in her best interest. A charge of child endangerment causing death was dismissed.

Rios was arrested in the death of her 5-month-old daughter, Lydia, who was injured Aug. 21 and died later at a hospital. An autopsy found a skull fracture and Rios acknowledge striking the infant with a coffee table.

The murder charge carries a mandatory prison sentence of life without parole.

Wiping away tears, Rios told the court, "I love my daughter, and I never meant for anything to happen."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Rain ending tonight and sun returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New tree planted at Assisi Heights

Image

Property tax bills to be discussed at Garner City Council meeting

Image

College student with Tourette Syndrome speaks out

Image

Man dies after falling off a hotel roof

Image

Update on shooting in Austin

Image

Tracking A Few Dry Spots Before More Rain

Image

My Money: Tips to help kids save money

Image

Dr. Oz - Do you have acid reflux?

Image

Tracking a Great Start Turning into a Soggy Evening

Image

Mason City grad Sydney Eaton named All-MVC

Community Events