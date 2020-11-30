Northeast Iowa teen accused of ramming a squad car

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A northeast Iowa teen is jailed after authorities say he deliberately rammed a squad car.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says it was called about a domestic assault around 12:30 am Sunday and that the suspect, Druey Cosmo Hood, 18 of Decorah, had driven away in a stolen vehicle and was intoxicated.

A deputy located the vehicle and tried to stop it but says Hood fled at a high rate of speed before eventually turning around and driving back at pursuing law enforcement. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Hood and he intentionally ran into a deputy’s squad car.

Hood is also accused of resisting arrest, during which a deputy sustain minor injuries. Two squad cars were also damaged during this incident.

Hood has been booked into the Winneshiek County Jail for OWI, aggravated misdemeanor eluding, reckless driving and serious misdemeanor interference with official acts causing bodily injury.