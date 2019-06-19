Clear

Northeast Iowa sex assault arrest results in a plea deal

Teen prosecuted as an adult. Four other juveniles also involved.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 2:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa - A plea deal is reached in a case of social media and alleged sexual assault.

Braxton Lee Smith, 19 of Cedar Falls, and four juveniles were charged for an incident in June 2018. Investigators say it was a sexual assault involving a group of friends which was recorded and shared on Snapchat.

Smith was charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, false imprisonment, and assault but entered an Alford plea to the less serious offense of contributing to the deliquency of a minor. Smith has been sentenced to six months of self-probation and must pay a $65 civil penalty.

An Alford plea means Smith is not admitting guilt but will accept sentencing.

The four juveniles in the case were referred to juvenile court, where the proceedings are not open to the public

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking Our Next Chance for Severe Weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible later this week

Image

Making youth sports affordable

Image

local sports program helps players become community leaders

Image

"What's On Wednesdays" in St. Charles

Image

Tracking a Sunny Start to Wednesday

Image

Re election kickoff watch party

Image

Rallying for Sudan

Image

Extra speed enforcement

Image

Local sports highlights from Tuesday

Image

Renewing the Mental Health Coordinator

Community Events