Northeast Iowa sex assault arrest results in a plea deal

DECORAH, Iowa - A plea deal is reached in a case of social media and alleged sexual assault.

Braxton Lee Smith, 19 of Cedar Falls, and four juveniles were charged for an incident in June 2018. Investigators say it was a sexual assault involving a group of friends which was recorded and shared on Snapchat.

Smith was charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, false imprisonment, and assault but entered an Alford plea to the less serious offense of contributing to the deliquency of a minor. Smith has been sentenced to six months of self-probation and must pay a $65 civil penalty.

An Alford plea means Smith is not admitting guilt but will accept sentencing.

The four juveniles in the case were referred to juvenile court, where the proceedings are not open to the public