Northeast Iowa project gets $500,000 state grant

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Enhance Iowa Board is giving $500,000 to the Sunflower Discovery Project in Decorah.

The money is part of $5,168,458 in Community Attraction and Tourism grants announced Thursday.

Supporters say the Sunflower Discovery center will be a new facility in Decorah with at least six themed STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art/Music and Math) learning areas and a multi-purpose room for children’s programming, parties, and small group gatherings. The center will also have two large indoor play spaces that will encourage large motor skill development, movement, and recreation and will be able to serve as a storm shelter for the facility.

Plans are for the Sunflower Discovery Center to be open to the public during the evenings and weekends for an admission fee or membership. The estimated total cost of building the center is $3,487,245.

Grants were also awarded Thursday to projects in Adair, Creston, Davenport, Epworth, Fort Madison, Grimes, Grinnell, Hartley, Keokuk, Marshalltown, Nevada, Sioux Center, Spirit Lake, Waukee, and Woodbine.