Northeast Iowa murder trial to be moved

One defendant already convicted and sentenced.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 7:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – The second trial in a Winneshiek County killing is being moved.

Dalton James Adam, 19 of Decorah, is now set to stand trial in Chickasaw County for the July 2018 beating death of David Hansen. Authorities say Adam and Jacob Seelinger, 18 of Decorah, attacked and killed Hansen after Hansen beat his girlfriend.
Seelinger has already been found guilty and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Adam asked for his trial to be moved because media coverage and public interest in the case in Winneshiek County would make it impossible for him to get a fair trial. The County Attorney’s Office did not oppose moving the trial, which is scheduled to begin on October 28.

