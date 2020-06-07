Northeast Iowa motorcyclist killed in collision with a tractor

GARNAVILLO, Iowa – One person is dead after a tractor/motorcycle collision in northeast Iowa Saturday.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 6:22 pm in Clayton County. David Bushaw, 50 of Oelwein, was riding his motorcycle west on Clayton Road, northeast of Buck Creek Area Park, while Joshua Herzog, 18 of Garnavillo, was driving a tractor east on the same road.

The State Patrol says Bushaw failed to make it through a curve, crossed the center line, and hit Herzog’s tractor head-on. Bushaw was killed in the crash.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Guttenberg police and fire, Garnavillo fire and first responders, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources assisted with this accident.