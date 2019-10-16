Northeast Iowa man sentenced for climbing a water tower and getting naked

WAUKON, Iowa – A man who climbed a water tower and took off all his clothes has reached a plea deal with authorities.
Ryan Daniel Peters, 34 of Waukon, has pleaded guilty to trespassing and a charge of interference with official acts has been dropped. He was ordered Wednesday to pay a $200 fine.
Peters was arrested on August 27 after the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Iron Mine Drive. Flames were destroying the vehicle when deputies arrived on scene.
Investigators say the vehicle belonged to Peters and they got a report about two hours later of him climbing 65 feet up a water tower at the sheriff’s office and county jail on Highway 9. Peters refused to come down, took off all his clothes, and was yelling profanity and threatening to jump according to court documents.
Peters eventually climbed down after about 75 minutes.
