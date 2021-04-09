Northeast Iowa man sent to prison for burglary spree

DECORAH, Iowa – A crime spree in northeast Iowa is sending a man to prison.

Authorities say Brandon Scott Thibadeau, 27 of West Union, committed a string of burglaries, mostly of vehicles, in the Fort Atkinson area between February 2 and February 11 of 2021. He has not pleaded guilty to eight counts of third-degree burglary.

The Winneshiek County District Court has ordered Thibadeau to spend up to 15 years behind bars and must serve at least three years before being eligible for parole. Thibadeau has also been ordered to pay $3,058.68 in restitution to his victims.