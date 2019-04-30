Northeast Iowa man pleads not guilty to neglecting his dependent mother

DECORAH, Iowa – A man accused of neglecting his mother until she needed medical care is pleading not guilty.

Bradley Dead Eddy, 49 of Decorah, is charged with dependent adult abuse. Authorities say they were contacted on April 1 by the Department of Human Services about a possible situation where an ambulance was called out for an unresponsive female in the 2400 block of Evergreen Road. Investigators say Eddy failed to provide critical care to his mother, resulting in serious injury.

His trial is scheduled to begin on June 19.