Northeast Iowa man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse

Decorah man accused of abusing a child under 12.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 3:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A Winneshiek County man is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree sexual abuse.

Ronnie Dean Schnuelle, 53 of Decorah, was arrested on March 15 and held on $20,000 cash bond. Court documents state Schnuelle is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 on January 4.

Schnuelle has waived his right to a speedy trial and one is scheduled to begin on August 28.

2nd degree sexual abuse is a class “B” felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

