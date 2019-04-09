Northeast Iowa man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse

DECORAH, Iowa – A Winneshiek County man is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree sexual abuse.

Ronnie Dean Schnuelle, 53 of Decorah, was arrested on March 15 and held on $20,000 cash bond. Court documents state Schnuelle is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 on January 4.

Schnuelle has waived his right to a speedy trial and one is scheduled to begin on August 28.

2nd degree sexual abuse is a class “B” felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.