Northeast Iowa man pleads not guilty to burglary threats

DECORAH, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man accused of threatening someone is pleading not guilty.

Timothy Walter Barnes, 36 of Calmar, is charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Barnes entered a home in the 300 block of East Clay Street in Calmar on February 9 without permission and threatened people.

Court documents say Barnes told the people “he would gun them down if they made anymore jokes about his son.” Investigators say they found two handguns in connection to this incident.

Barnes’ trial is set to begin on June 23.