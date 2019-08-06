Northeast Iowa man pleads guilty to receiving child porn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A northeast Iowa man has pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.
Prosecutors say 31-year-old Derek Clemens, of Evansdale, entered the plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He admitted that, between March 2018 and October 2018, he knowingly received child pornography.
Clemens faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment. His sentencing hearing hasn't been scheduled.
