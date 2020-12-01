Northeast Iowa man now set for two trials in two counties

DECORAH, Iowa – Two trials in two counties are now scheduled for one northeast Iowa man.

Mark Leonard Schroeder, 44 of Decorah, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Winnesheik County District Court to 1st degree theft, five counts of 2nd degree theft as a habitual offender, and 3rd degree burglary has a habitual offender.

Schroeder is accused of burglarizing an occupied structure on September 22 and stealing an ATV. Law enforcement says Schroeder had the following stolen property in his possession on September 25:

A loader grapple bucket worth over $10,000 stolen from New Hampton Auto Body.

A pickup truck worth over $1,500 stolen from Austin, Minnesota.

A John Deere lawn mower worth over $1,500 stolen from Winnebago County.

Assorted Stihl tools and products worth over $1,500 stolen from Floyd County.

A motor vehicle worth over $10,000.

Schroeder’s Winneshiek County trial is scheduled to begin February 10, 2021.

He is also charged in Fayette County with 2nd degree theft, eluding, 3rd degree burglary, and attempted 3rd degree burglary. Fayette County law enforcement says Schroeder illegally entered a West Union garage on September 11, then was caught on video the same day attempted a second burglary nearby. Schroeder is also accused of leading law enforcement on a chase while riding a stolen motorcycle in West Union. Authorities say the pursuit reached speeds over 25 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

Schroeder has also pleaded not guilty to those charges and his Fayette County trial is set to start on February 17, 2021.