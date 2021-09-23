Northeast Iowa man injured in southern Minnesota rollover

BLOOMING PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A northeast Iowa man is hurt in a Steele County crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Allen Rohde, 54 of Waterloo, IA, was driving north on Highway 218 when he went off the road and rolled into the ditch around 1:42 pm Thursday.

Rodhe suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment. The State Patrol says Rohde was not wearing a seat belt.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Blooming Prairie police and ambulance assisted with this accident.