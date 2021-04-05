Northeast Iowa man gets life in prison for killing baby

WEST UNION, Iowa – A Fayette County man is sentenced to life in prison for killing a four-week-old baby.

Dean Alan Hettinger, 24 of Westgate, was found guilty in March 2019 of first-degree murder and child endangerment. Authorities say 4-week-old Holten Smith was in Hettinger’s care when the child suffered 36 rib fractures and brain injuries.

Holten Smith was taken to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner on April 29, 2018, after suffering seizures. The baby was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and died on May 27, 2018.

Hettinger was sentenced Monday in Fayette County District Court to life in prison.