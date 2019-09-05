Clear

Northbound lane of Highway 69 in Albert Lea to close

Water main installation to start Friday.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A water main installation is closing the northbound lane of Highway 69.

Work is expected to begin Friday, weather permitting, and will intermittently close the highway between W Front to W Main Street. The Albert Lea Engineering Department is asking drivers to use extra caution in this area and follow detour routes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking the return of a more active pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Keeping your kid's lunches safe

Image

Will RPU go for 100% renewable energy?

Image

Building above Ramp 6

Image

Big goals for Mason City

Image

SAW: Stewartville's Josh Buri

Image

Biking for Kidney Donations

Image

Prepping for Hurricane Dorian

Image

Rochester explores 2020 budget

Image

Luft Legacy Lives on Through New Registry

Community Events