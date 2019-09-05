ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A water main installation is closing the northbound lane of Highway 69.
Work is expected to begin Friday, weather permitting, and will intermittently close the highway between W Front to W Main Street. The Albert Lea Engineering Department is asking drivers to use extra caution in this area and follow detour routes.
Related Content
- Northbound lane of Highway 69 in Albert Lea to close
- UPDATE: Northbound I-35 between Albert Lea and Owatonna is open
- Lane restriction on I35 near Albert Lea
- Highway 13 closed between Albert Lea and New Richland
- Lane of Highway 65 in Albert Lea closed due to water on road
- Albert Lea stabber sentenced
- Long-time Albert Lea pharmacy is closing
- Albert Lea farm equipment store abruptly closes
- Railroad crossings to close in Albert Lea
- Albert Lea police investigate shooting
Scroll for more content...