MASON CITY, Iowa – The 2021 North Iowa Fair continues through Sunday in Mason City.
Returning from a pandemic cancellation in 2020, the annual festival is offering numerous events and activities all day long. Featured at the 2021 fair are:
- 4H exhibits and livestock shows
- Inflatables for all ages
- Dancing horse performances
- Petting zoo
- Chainsaw carving and Axe Throwing
- Helicopter rides
- Concerts on Friday and Saturday evening
- The Bill Riley Talent Show
- Cowboy mounted shooting
- Magic performances
- A variety of vendors, free entertainment, and guest speakers
The North Iowa Fair will be open noon to 9 pm Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sunday.
Organizers say the fair was moved to August to avoid competing with neighboring county fairs. Due to a cancelation, there will be no carnival at the North Iowa Fair in 2021.