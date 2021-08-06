MASON CITY, Iowa – The 2021 North Iowa Fair continues through Sunday in Mason City.

Returning from a pandemic cancellation in 2020, the annual festival is offering numerous events and activities all day long. Featured at the 2021 fair are:

- 4H exhibits and livestock shows

- Inflatables for all ages

- Dancing horse performances

- Petting zoo

- Chainsaw carving and Axe Throwing

- Helicopter rides

- Concerts on Friday and Saturday evening

- The Bill Riley Talent Show

- Cowboy mounted shooting

- Magic performances

- A variety of vendors, free entertainment, and guest speakers

The North Iowa Fair will be open noon to 9 pm Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sunday.

Organizers say the fair was moved to August to avoid competing with neighboring county fairs. Due to a cancelation, there will be no carnival at the North Iowa Fair in 2021.