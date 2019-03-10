Clear
North-South bike trail in Mason City moves forward

City council approved purchase of land in Southern portion of trail, while the Union Pacific has one year to remove existing rails and ties

MASON CITY, Iowa - A bike trail is one step closer to becoming a reality.

At last week's city council meeting, the purchase of land tracts from the Iowa National Heritage Foundation on the Southern portion of the future High Line Trail was approved. When completed, the trail will run from around 19th Street Southeast to just north of the Lime Creek Nature Center on County Road B20.

The land formerly belonged to the the Union Pacific Railroad, which has a year to clear existing rails and ties so that the city can lay down gravel for the trail.

Roy Flores is an avid cyclist, and says the trail would be an added benefit to the community.

"I'm really excited about that. That's awesome, that's great news. Anything that can promote cycling I think is really great."

He also appreciates the effort Mason City and other communities are doing by repurposing former railroad beds to recreational trails.

"It's amazing, and I'm all for it. I can't wait to get on them and try them out."

The city would still need to purchase the Northern section of the trail before construction could begin, which is expected to start anywhere from a year and a half to around three years.

Community Events