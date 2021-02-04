North Iowans warned not to just show up and expect a COVID shot

MASON CITY, Iowa – If you don’t have an appointment, don’t just show up and try to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

That’s the message from CG Public Health as it prepared to hold a coronavirus vaccination clinic on Friday. If you did not receive a call or a confirmation email regarding a COVID-19 vaccination, CG Public Health says that means you do not have an appointment scheduled.

“Vaccine doses are limited and were assigned to individuals who scheduled an appointment online or via call in,” reads a statement from county health officials. “There is no on-site scheduling available and you will be turned away if you do not have an appointment.”