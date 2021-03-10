North Iowans soaking up the sunshine before colder temperatures arrive

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It wasn't that long ago that the mercury was plunging way below 0. Fast forward to Tuesday, and it's short sleeves and spring dress weather!

However, the nice weather we've been having will soon make way for cloudy skies and rain, and that meant folks taking advantage of the nice conditions by exercising and walking along the Clear Lake seawall throughout the day. On Clear Lake, the ice is melting away, and more areas of open water are being uncovered for the first time in a few months, though there are some ice anglers trying to get some last minute ice fishing in on the McIntosh side of the lake.

Megan Bush of Garner was out walking with her dog Luna along the seawall around midday Tuesday, and notes of the big change regarding ice on the lake in just 7 days' time.

"I was here earlier last week, and it was still on ice except a for a little patch out there."

With cooler weather set to move back in on Wednesday, will she miss the warmth?

"I don't mind colder weather, as long as it's not what it was three weeks ago where it was negative weather."

KIMT StormTeam 3 meteorologist Sara Knox says Tuesday was a record breaking day! The official daytime temperature at the Mason City Municipal Airport was 66 degrees, breaking the old record of 59 degrees for this day set back in 1977. The average high for this time of year is only 39 degrees.