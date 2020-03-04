North Iowans seemingly in favor of improving education with bond votes

MASON CITY, Iowa - In last night's special election, North Iowa voters threw their support behind education. Approving funding for NIACC, Clear Lake, and Mason City Schools.

Jenna Tupper is enthusiastic about how voters put their support behind schools. She is especially excited about the NIACC bond getting the stamp of approval.

"With the stuff that they want to do out at NIACC, it's costly and people don't understand that and it's stuff that's needed and would help with and benefit the students that are there now, but it would also help and benefit people coming in,” said Tupper.

That's because Tupper is a nursing student at NIACC. She tells me her program is filled with the latest high tech gear and hopes the rest of the college will soon follow suit with the bond money.

"There’s technology like a touch screen where you can see every bone, you can touch every bone and it will give you a little downplay of what it is. It's just amazing the technology, but with this bond we could have so much more of that for every class,” she said.

Jayson Ryner, Director of Choral Activities at NIACC is also blown away by the generosity of voters who don't mind paying a little more in taxes to secure the college's future.

"To pass the bond referendum with an 80% majority really speaks to how the community feels about the college,” said Ryner.

He says the people at the polls yesterday know the college will put the money to good use.

"We haven't come and ask them for a bond before and this is a new experience and they trust that we are financially really going to use that money wisely."